Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,495,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $303.90 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $339.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

