Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMP opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

