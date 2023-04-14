Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $492.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

