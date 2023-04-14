Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

