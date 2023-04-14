Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

