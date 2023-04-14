Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FIDU stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.