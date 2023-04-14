Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,708 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 123,835 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 453,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

