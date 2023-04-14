Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

