Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

