Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,563 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

