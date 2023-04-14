Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

