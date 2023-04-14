Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $289.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day moving average of $265.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

