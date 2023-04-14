FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 1,724 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

