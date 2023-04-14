FAS Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.55 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

