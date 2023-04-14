FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.