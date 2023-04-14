FAS Wealth Partners Has $761,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

