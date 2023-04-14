FAS Wealth Partners Invests $469,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

