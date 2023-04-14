FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 2,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

