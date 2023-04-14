FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 831 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

