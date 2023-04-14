FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

