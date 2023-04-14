FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $231.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

