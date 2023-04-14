Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $324.95 million and $207.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

