Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

