Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

