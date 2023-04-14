Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.