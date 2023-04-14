Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

