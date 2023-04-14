Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $179.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.