Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

