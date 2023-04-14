Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.