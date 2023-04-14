Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

