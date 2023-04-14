Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

