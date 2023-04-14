Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 27,138 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.