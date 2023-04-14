Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $6.00 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00019914 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $270.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 417,246,549 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

