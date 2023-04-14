Financial Comparison: Microvast (MVST) and The Competition

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Microvast to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 79 464 1008 51 2.64

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.49 Microvast Competitors $671.46 million $9.15 million 3.86

Microvast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Microvast peers beat Microvast on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

