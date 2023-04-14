First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.10. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

