First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

