First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 502,604 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,785 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.00 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $219.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.