First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.19 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

