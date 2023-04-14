First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,673. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

