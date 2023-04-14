First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 481,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 271,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

