First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 99.7% in March

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

