First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. 62,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,041. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

