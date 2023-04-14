First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 785.2% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FMHI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 76,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

