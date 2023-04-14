First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 98,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 994,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $327.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.