First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FTXH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 1,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 301.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 165,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

