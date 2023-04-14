First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 236,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

