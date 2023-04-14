First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.40. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
