First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.40. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.