Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.68.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.