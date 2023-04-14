Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 5.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 5,533,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,189,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Fisker Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta bought 299,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 299,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

