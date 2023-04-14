Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 225,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Five9 by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 718,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,637 shares of company stock worth $4,408,681. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

