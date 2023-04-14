FlatQube Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003838 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $12,641.23 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.21391622 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,374.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

